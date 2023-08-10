Swadeshi Week at Nexus Centre City till Aug. 15
News

Swadeshi Week at Nexus Centre City till Aug. 15

August 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Nexus Centre City on Hyder Ali Road at Nazarbad in city is celebrating ‘Swadeshi Week-Celebrating India’ from Aug. 7 to 15. During the week, Nexus will celebrate Khadi and National Handloom Day and will also be honouring the contributions of the local farmers and soldiers under “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.”

Swadeshi Week was inaugurated on Aug. 7 by Padma Shri Dr. Khadar Valli, popularly known as ‘The Millet Man of India.’ He said, “Millets, which is a desi food of India, is the future crop for sustainability. All Indians should include millets in their life to have a healthy and sustainable life for themselves and their future generations.”

Suresh Gupta, environmentalist and a staunch promoter of Khadi and various UN recognised ‘Sustainable Development Goal (SDG),’ informed the gathering that Khadi should be used by all Indians to promote our Indian traditional wear industry and in turn support our local weaving communities.

Krishna Prasad, Director of Sahaja Samrudha – An organic farmers collective, said that Indian cotton is one the most efficient and best in the world.

As the UN has recognised 2023 as the ‘Year of the Millets,’ display of various millets and their products will also be held.  Swadesh Week will conclude on Aug. 15.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching