Swadeshi Week at Nexus Centre City till Aug. 15

August 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Nexus Centre City on Hyder Ali Road at Nazarbad in city is celebrating ‘Swadeshi Week-Celebrating India’ from Aug. 7 to 15. During the week, Nexus will celebrate Khadi and National Handloom Day and will also be honouring the contributions of the local farmers and soldiers under “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.”

Swadeshi Week was inaugurated on Aug. 7 by Padma Shri Dr. Khadar Valli, popularly known as ‘The Millet Man of India.’ He said, “Millets, which is a desi food of India, is the future crop for sustainability. All Indians should include millets in their life to have a healthy and sustainable life for themselves and their future generations.”

Suresh Gupta, environmentalist and a staunch promoter of Khadi and various UN recognised ‘Sustainable Development Goal (SDG),’ informed the gathering that Khadi should be used by all Indians to promote our Indian traditional wear industry and in turn support our local weaving communities.

Krishna Prasad, Director of Sahaja Samrudha – An organic farmers collective, said that Indian cotton is one the most efficient and best in the world.

As the UN has recognised 2023 as the ‘Year of the Millets,’ display of various millets and their products will also be held. Swadesh Week will conclude on Aug. 15.