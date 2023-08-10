Ramayana comes alive in puppet show
News

Ramayana comes alive in puppet show

August 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Epic ‘Ramayana’ came alive in the ‘Adbhuta Ramayana’ puppet show organised by Dharwad’s Puppet House in association with Sanchalana Mysuru, at Dhwanyaloka on Bogadi road here yesterday.

The Puppet show was enacted by theatre artists Gautam, Kavya, Rajendra, Raju Gadag, Darshan and Srikanth, who practiced the show at Dhwanyaloka itself for a fortnight. They were trained by theatre Director Rajani Garuda of Dharwad.

Speaking after inaugurating the show, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture department V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy said that “Puppet show is a performing art that was in existence even before Cinema.”

Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Matapathi addressing the gathering at the inauguration of ‘Adbhuta Ramayana’ puppet show at Dhwanyaloka in the city yesterday.

Pointing out that String Puppetry and Yakshagana Bombeyaata (Doll Dance) are theatrical counterpart of Puppet show, Mallikarjunaswamy said that the puppet show demands more technical skills and efforts when compared to similar forms of art.

Noting that puppetry lost its dominance after the advent of cinema, Mallikarjunaswamy stressed on the need for promotion of the art and its sustenance for future generations.Recalling that Ballari’s Belagal Veeranna had conducted puppet shows at the international level, he said that the department would extend all support for training the youth in puppetry.

Theatre Director Rajani Garuda said that renowned theatre personality of North Karnataka Kandagal Hanumantharaya had scripted ‘Adbhuta Ramayana’ and performed it through his drama company. But unfortunately it failed to gain much popularity and now the show time has been reduced to 1 hour and 15 minutes from the original four hours, she pointed out.

Show at Rangayana in Mysuru on Aug.13

Sanchalana Mysuru President Deepak Mysuru in his address, said that ‘Adbhuta Ramayana’ puppet show will be held at at Bayalu Rangamandira of Suttur Mutt in Suttur, Nanjangud taluk at 7 pm today (Aug. 10), at Sadvidya School in Mandya on Aug. 12 at 10 am and at Navodaya school at Shivaragudda on Aug.12 at 3 pm and Bhoomigeetha, Rangayana premises on Aug. 13 at 6.30 pm. The entry fee is Rs.50.

READ ALSO  Sanchalana Youth Theatre Training concludes

Retired Director of Information and Public Relations Department N.R.Vishukumar, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi, Dhwanyaloka Director Jayashree Sanjay and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching