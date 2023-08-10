Ramayana comes alive in puppet show

August 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Epic ‘Ramayana’ came alive in the ‘Adbhuta Ramayana’ puppet show organised by Dharwad’s Puppet House in association with Sanchalana Mysuru, at Dhwanyaloka on Bogadi road here yesterday.

The Puppet show was enacted by theatre artists Gautam, Kavya, Rajendra, Raju Gadag, Darshan and Srikanth, who practiced the show at Dhwanyaloka itself for a fortnight. They were trained by theatre Director Rajani Garuda of Dharwad.

Speaking after inaugurating the show, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture department V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy said that “Puppet show is a performing art that was in existence even before Cinema.”

Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Matapathi addressing the gathering at the inauguration of ‘Adbhuta Ramayana’ puppet show at Dhwanyaloka in the city yesterday.

Pointing out that String Puppetry and Yakshagana Bombeyaata (Doll Dance) are theatrical counterpart of Puppet show, Mallikarjunaswamy said that the puppet show demands more technical skills and efforts when compared to similar forms of art.

Noting that puppetry lost its dominance after the advent of cinema, Mallikarjunaswamy stressed on the need for promotion of the art and its sustenance for future generations.Recalling that Ballari’s Belagal Veeranna had conducted puppet shows at the international level, he said that the department would extend all support for training the youth in puppetry.

Theatre Director Rajani Garuda said that renowned theatre personality of North Karnataka Kandagal Hanumantharaya had scripted ‘Adbhuta Ramayana’ and performed it through his drama company. But unfortunately it failed to gain much popularity and now the show time has been reduced to 1 hour and 15 minutes from the original four hours, she pointed out.

Show at Rangayana in Mysuru on Aug.13

Sanchalana Mysuru President Deepak Mysuru in his address, said that ‘Adbhuta Ramayana’ puppet show will be held at at Bayalu Rangamandira of Suttur Mutt in Suttur, Nanjangud taluk at 7 pm today (Aug. 10), at Sadvidya School in Mandya on Aug. 12 at 10 am and at Navodaya school at Shivaragudda on Aug.12 at 3 pm and Bhoomigeetha, Rangayana premises on Aug. 13 at 6.30 pm. The entry fee is Rs.50.

Retired Director of Information and Public Relations Department N.R.Vishukumar, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi, Dhwanyaloka Director Jayashree Sanjay and others were present.