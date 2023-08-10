Missing footpath slabs invite danger

August 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: On one hand the footpaths are encroached by vendors, severely inconveniencing pedestrians, while on the other hand footpath slabs have gone missing inviting danger.

This is the pathetic state of the footpath on New Sayyaji Rao Road from KSRTC City Bus Stand towards the west side gate of Mysore Palace. It has been several months since the slab has gone missing and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Officers have turned a blind eye towards the same. If pedestrians appear negligent, they are sure to slip in the gap. Though the place in question is located in the heart of the city near MCC Main Office, it is regretting that it hasn’t come to the notice of Officers and elected representatives who use the same stretch of road daily.

Similarly, concrete footpath slab covering the drain near Administrative Training Institute (ATI) on Lalitha Mahal Road has also gone missing. It is surprising again that, the issue has not come to the notice of Senior Officers and dignitaries who use the same stretch of road.

If pedestrians tread on these footpaths during night, they are sure to fall and get themselves injured. It is high time, MCC Officers wake up and cover the gaps by installing the slabs on the footpaths to avert any danger.