Mysuru aims top slot in SSLC results: DDPI

February 22, 2025

Mysuru: With the SSLC exam (2024-25) fast approaching, the Department of School Education convened a meeting at the DDPI Office to strategise ways to significantly improve SSLC results in Mysuru district this year.

DDPI S.T. Javaregowda presided over the meeting, which was attended by all Block Education Officers (BEOs), Block Resource Coordinators (BRCs), Nodal Officers and other staff from the School Education Department.

The SSLC exam is scheduled from Mar. 21 to Apr. 4, with over 30,000 students from the district registered to appear. Mysuru district has 276 Government High Schools, 124 aided schools and 289 private schools following the State Board syllabus.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DDPI Javaregowda revealed that the aim is to place Mysuru among the top 5 districts in State for SSLC results this year, with initiatives already underway.

He highlighted that a 50-point programme has been developed to achieve this goal. An action plan has been crafted to conduct special coaching classes for students who failed or barely passed the SSLC preparatory exam.

Javaregowda stated that he reviewed the progress of these special coaching classes and instructed all BEOs to focus on enhancing learning abilities among these students.