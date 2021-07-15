Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-Lane Economic Corridor: MP Pratap Simha inspects Underpass, Bypass works

July 15, 2021

75 percent of works done; project to be completed by September next year

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha inspected the progress of Mysuru-Bengaluru Economic Corridor Project and has assured that the project will be completed by September next year, as per the deadline. An average of 75 percent works has been completed taking into consideration the on-going works both from Bengaluru and Mysuru side.

Inspecting the project yesterday at Naganahalli near Srirangapatna where an Underpass is being constructed as part of the 10-lane Highway, the MP interacted with the project engineers and authorities of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the progress of the works.

Pratap Simha also supervised works at Columbia Asia Hospital Junction, Nimishamba Temple in Srirangapatna, River Cauvery Bridge near Srirangapatna and Mandya Bypass Road works. He later proceeded towards Maddur Bypass Bridge and inspected the works there. At Naganahalli Underpass works, villagers and local residents met the MP and sought certain modifications in the Highway and Pratap Simha told the villagers that the Highway was being built for the larger good of the larger number of people and no one should throw a spanner into the works which are nearing completion.

To boost regional growth

For the record, there is a proposal to build a Railway Goods Terminal in 400 acres of land at Naganahalli and there is also a proposal to build an Agriculture University there. Also, a Satellite Terminal will come up at Naganahalli and the estimated project cost is Rs. 789.29 crore. A DPR for phase-I works at a cost of Rs. 495 crore has already been submitted to the Railway Board in August 2019.

Four platforms, four stabling lines and two pit lines were planned under phase-I while four stabling lines and two pit lines are planned in phase-II. The project needs 165 acres of land and the proposal for land has been sent to the State Government.

The 10-lane Economic Corridor, Naganahalli Underpass, Naganahalli Terminal Station just around 8.55 kms from Mysuru, Railway Goods Terminal and Agriculture University will boost growth in the region, said the officials.

Progress of two Highway packages : Regarding the progress of the Highway, over 80 percent of the first package (Bengaluru to Nidaghatta stretch) has been completed and 70 percent of the second package (Nidaghatta to Mysuru stretch) has been completed.

MP Pratap Simha and officials inspecting Maddur Bypass bridge works.

The project is estimated at Rs. 7,400 crore and works are underway in two packages — Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk at a cost of Rs. 2,190 crore and Nidaghatta to Mysuru at the cost of Rs. 2,283 crore.

As per officials, the major portion of the works involved is Cauvery water pipeline works from Srirangapatna to Bengaluru where the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) has to do the works of shifting parts of the underground water line to facilitate the work. Unless the KUWS&DB shifts the water line, works on the Highway cannot be completed, the officials added.

The scope of the work also includes construction of nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges and four Road Over Bridges. All works are progressing smoothly, officials added.

Once the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway upgradation works are completed in September 2022, people can travel from Mysuru to Bengaluru in just 90 minutes instead of the present three hours.