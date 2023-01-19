Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway: Collect toll after due procedures

January 19, 2023

Sir,

Recent reports have indicated that Mysuru-Bengaluru Expres-sway will not have access to two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

I perceive that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Government is contemplating a hefty toll in this NH 275 Expressway.

I would like to mention that toll is not a tax. It’s the money collected to maintain the Expressway as road worthy.

While the Expressway is new, the contractor has to maintain for a definite defect liability period mentioned in the tender.

Therefore, the NHAI and the Government should not be in a hurry to collect toll as soon as it is opened for traffic or practical completion order is issued to the contractor. We hope that due deliberations are maintained as per tender and policy in this regard.

– Charles Davison, Mysuru, 8.1.2023

