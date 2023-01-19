Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway: Collect toll after due procedures
Voice of The Reader

Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway: Collect toll after due procedures

January 19, 2023

Sir,

Recent reports have indicated that Mysuru-Bengaluru Expres-sway will not have access to two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

I perceive that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Government is contemplating a hefty toll in this NH 275 Expressway.

I would like to mention that toll is not a tax. It’s the money collected to maintain the Expressway as road worthy.

While the Expressway is new, the contractor has to maintain for a definite defect liability period mentioned in the tender.

Therefore, the NHAI and the Government should not be in a hurry to collect toll as soon as it is opened for traffic or practical completion order is issued to the contractor. We hope that due deliberations are maintained as per tender and policy in this regard.

– Charles Davison, Mysuru, 8.1.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching