Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway made safer: Bikes, autos banned on Expressway from Aug. 1

July 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Come August 1, 2023, a new restriction will be implemented on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, banning the entry of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, agricultural vehicles such as tractors and cycles.

This decision comes as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a Gazette notification, imposing a ban on six categories of vehicles from using the Expressway.

The notification, dated July 12, has been issued by NHAI Chairman and Highway Administrator Santosh Kumar Yadav, and it has been publicised in newspapers on July 21.

This prohibition is being enforced under the authority granted by Section 35 of The Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002. As per the notification, the banned vehicles include motorcycles (including scooters and other two-wheelers), three-wheelers (including autorickshaws, e-carts, e-rickshaws), non-motorised vehicles, tractors (with or without trailers), multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles and quadri-cycles. The 118-km Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway is an access-controlled highway developed by NHAI, connecting Panchamukhi Temple near Kengeri in Bengaluru to Manipal Hospital Junction in Mysuru to facilitate swift travel between the two cities.

The decision to impose this restriction is primarily motivated by safety concerns, as slow-moving vehicles on high-speed corridors pose a threat. Generally, bikes, autos and tractors are not permitted on access-controlled highways, which are designed for high-speed commutes at 120 km/hour. This rule applies to the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway as well, according to official sources.

Since its inauguration in March, the Expressway has been in the news for various reasons. Unfortunately, it has witnessed over 300 accidents, claiming the lives of over 100 people.

To ensure road safety, superbikes were initially planned to be exempted, but they too are now included in the ban due to non-compliance with lane discipline and excessive speeds. Nevertheless, the service roads alongside Expressway can still be used by vehicles prohibited from main portion of the road.