City Police create traffic awareness on wheels

July 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: About 200 City Traffic Policemen and general public, led by City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, took out a bike rally organised in association with Rotary Mysore, to create awareness on traffic rules here this morning.

The bike rally was flagged off by the President of Rotary Mysore Arun Belawadi in front of Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple at North Gate of Mysore Palace. The rally passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraja Urs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle near Hotel Metropole, Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle near City Railway Station, Irwin road, Bangalore-Nilgiri (BN) Road junction near KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Chatrimara near Theobald Road in Nazarbad, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (formerly Hardinge Circle), Gun House Circle, Basaveshwara Circle at the intersection of Chamaraja Double Road and New Sayyaji Rao Road and K.R. Circle before culminating in front of Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

The Police held various placards to create awareness on following traffic rules without fail, avoid drunk driving, wear helmet while riding two-wheelers, avoid speaking on cell phone, rash and negligent riding, signal jumping, no parking at restricted areas and maintenance of lane discipline among several other awareness slogans, during the rally. The Police also distributed handbills and pamphlets on various traffic rules among the general public.

In his message, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth said “Our intention is not just to impose fine on traffic offenders, but also to create awareness and save the precious lives.”

About 200 Police personnel from various Traffic Police Stations in city and public took part in the rally.

DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa, ACP Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shanthamallappa, Vijayanagar Sub- Division ACP H. S. Gajendra Prasad and other Police Officers were present during the flagging off of the rally.