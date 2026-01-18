Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway accident statistic: s1,901 accidents, 262 deaths in three years

January 18, 2026

Lack of emergency care makes Nidaghatta-Mysuru stretch deadlier

Mysore/Mysuru: A three-year analysis of road accident data on the 120-km access-controlled Mysuru–Bengaluru National Highway-275 has revealed that 1,901 accidents were reported between 2023 and 2025.

The data covers two critical stretches — Nidaghatta to Mysuru (59 km) and Bengaluru to Nidaghatta (61 km). As per the data provided by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), across both stretches, 262 people lost their lives, averaging 87 deaths a year.

As many as 351 persons sustained serious injuries, many resulting in permanent disability. While 1,365 people suffered minor injuries, 846 escaped unhurt.

The Nidaghatta–Mysuru stretch recorded 948 accidents, leading to 163 fatalities, 136 serious injuries and 758 minor injuries. In comparison, the Bengaluru–Nidaghatta stretch saw 953 accidents, resulting in 99 fatalities, 215 serious injuries and 607 minor injuries.

Notably, despite a similar number of accidents, the Bengaluru–Nidaghatta stretch recorded significantly fewer deaths. This has been attributed to quicker emergency response times and the ready availability of hospitals and trauma care facilities.

Most seriously injured victims from this stretch were shifted to Bengaluru, where advanced healthcare facilities helped many survive severe accidents.

In contrast, the Nidaghatta–Mysuru stretch suffers from poor emergency response due to the limited availability of ambulances. Towns and cities along this stretch are located far from the highway, which passes several kilometres away from urban centres, making it difficult for ambulances to reach accident sites in time.

Year-wise trend

In 2023, the highway witnessed the highest number of accidents, with 797 incidents and 149 fatalities. In 2024, there was a decline, with 548 accidents resulting in 56 deaths. However, 2025 saw a rise again, with 556 accidents and 57 fatalities.

The increase in 2025 was particularly pronounced on the Nidaghatta–Mysuru stretch, which recorded 38 deaths, 101 serious injuries and 168 minor injuries. The 120-km highway passes through four districts — Mysuru (10–12 km), Mandya (60–66 km), Ramanagara or Bengaluru South district (30 km) and Bengaluru (10–12 km).

Absence of medical care

The data indicates that while both stretches pose significant risks due to reckless driving, overspeeding and poor lane discipline, the Nidaghatta–Mysuru stretch is deadlier primarily because of the absence of immediate medical and trauma care facilities.

By contrast, the Bengaluru–Nidaghatta stretch has recorded fewer fatalities owing to the availability of ambulances and prompt access to medical care.

Proposals remain on paper

Meanwhile, the long-pending proposal to establish a Trauma Care Centre in Mandya remains on paper.

In 2023, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, through the Mandya District Administration, submitted a proposal to the NHAI seeking the construction of a 100-bed Trauma Care Centre. However, the project is yet to be initiated.