Will not hand over Ballari violence case to CBI: Chief Minister

January 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Slamming the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the recent Ballari violence in which a Congress worker was shot dead, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the Ballari case will not be handed over to the CBI.

Speaking to presspersons upon his arrival at Mysore Airport here this noon, enroute to Suttur, Siddaramaiah maintained that the BJP has no moral right to seek a CBI probe now as it (BJP) had failed to hand over any case to the Central agency when it was in power.

Contending that in the past, he had handed over a total of 8 cases including George case, Soujanya murder case etc.,Siddaramaiah said that nothing sensational or substantial came out of the CBI case then. Quoting a past Supreme Court order which had barred BJP leader G. Janardhan Reddy from entering Ballari, the CM said the BJP must be credited for making Ballari a ‘Republic of Ballari’. Making a scathing attack on the BJP and ‘Reddy brothers,’ the CM said the Congress need not learn anything from the BJP.

Replying to a question on BJP’s opposition to the Special Joint Session of the State Legislature starting from Jan. 22, Siddaramaiah charged the Union Government of destroying the very fabric of rural employment by replacing MGNREGA introduced by the Congress headed UPA Government two decades ago.

“The Special Session of the State Legislature has been convened to discuss in depth the Centre’s VB G Ram G Act, which replaced MGNREGA Act, as the issue is serious with the Centre out to render the poor jobless. The State Congress Government opposes the introduction of G Ram G scheme as it believes the new Act will destroy rural livelihoods”, he pointed out.

Commenting on the Lokayukta raids on Excise Department officials, Siddaramaiah said he was not aware of the Excise Minister’s name coming out. The Lokayukta can continue with its probe and punish the guilty , he noted.

The CM refused to take questions on State politics and left the Airport by road to Suttur in Nanjangud taluk where the week-long Suttur Jatra is underway.