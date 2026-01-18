How did we miss it? CM on MDMA factory in Mysuru

January 18, 2026

Bengaluru: Expressing frustration and deep dissatisfaction, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned why the Karnataka Police failed to detect a large Methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) drug manufacturing unit in Mysuru, which was instead uncovered by the Maharashtra Police.

Chairing a conference of senior Police officers at the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) yesterday, the CM warned that such lapses would not be tolerated in future.

“If addicts are interrogated, the source of drugs can be traced. If peddlers are questioned, the supply chain becomes clear. Foreign nationals involved in crimes must be deported. Senior officers must keep a strict watch over Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors,” he said.

88 cases against Policemen

While admitting that crime cannot be eliminated, Siddaramaiah said its scale can certainly be reduced. He expressed concern that in the past year alone, 88 cases had been registered against Police personnel themselves.

“If you join hands with criminals, how will you protect the public?” he asked, noting that several officers had already faced disciplinary action for proven collusion.

Referring to NCRB’s Crime in India–2023 report, the CM highlighted Karnataka’s poor conviction rate and termed the involvement of Police personnel in crimes as “unforgivable,” likening it to “the fence eating the crop.” He said such incidents erode public trust in both the government and the police force.

Noting crime trends, Siddaramaiah said conventional crimes such as theft, robbery, burglary and murder had declined, but cybercrime and drug-related offences were on the rise.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, DG & IGP Dr. M.A. Saleem and other senior officers were present.