Taluk officers, Police clear encroachments
News

Taluk officers, Police clear encroachments

January 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the incident in which villager G.M. Puttaswamy allegedly threatened Bandipalya Circle Village Administrative Officer (VAO) G. Bhavya and Village Assistant Naveen Kumar, the Taluk administration, with Police support, evicted encroachers from Government land at Gudumadanahalli village in Mysuru taluk.

A team led by Mysuru Tahsildar K.M. Mahesh Kumar, along with Revenue Inspector Ravi and police personnel, carried out the eviction drive in Survey Nos. 60 and 68 yesterday.

About 30 acres of land identified for the construction of a NIMHANS-like hospital at Gudumadanahalli village in Varuna Hobli of Mysuru taluk had been under unauthorised occupation by over 18 persons, including Puttaswamy, who had cultivated paddy, banana and other crops.

Despite resistance from farmers, supported by the Raitha Sangha, the authorities proceeded with the eviction.

With the support of Mysuru Rural Police Inspector Shekhar, officials reclaimed the land.

As part of the operation, crops and a banana plantation on the site were cleared using earthmovers to pave the way for the proposed hospital construction.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching