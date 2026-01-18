Taluk officers, Police clear encroachments

January 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the incident in which villager G.M. Puttaswamy allegedly threatened Bandipalya Circle Village Administrative Officer (VAO) G. Bhavya and Village Assistant Naveen Kumar, the Taluk administration, with Police support, evicted encroachers from Government land at Gudumadanahalli village in Mysuru taluk.

A team led by Mysuru Tahsildar K.M. Mahesh Kumar, along with Revenue Inspector Ravi and police personnel, carried out the eviction drive in Survey Nos. 60 and 68 yesterday.

About 30 acres of land identified for the construction of a NIMHANS-like hospital at Gudumadanahalli village in Varuna Hobli of Mysuru taluk had been under unauthorised occupation by over 18 persons, including Puttaswamy, who had cultivated paddy, banana and other crops.

Despite resistance from farmers, supported by the Raitha Sangha, the authorities proceeded with the eviction.

With the support of Mysuru Rural Police Inspector Shekhar, officials reclaimed the land.

As part of the operation, crops and a banana plantation on the site were cleared using earthmovers to pave the way for the proposed hospital construction.