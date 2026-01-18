Woman Officer Threatened in CM’s hometown

January 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Close on the heels of an incident in which a Congress leader threatened the Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council (CMC) woman Commissioner using abusive and foul language, a similar episode has been reported from CM Siddaramaiah’s home district of Mysuru.

The incident in Mysuru district is said to have occurred on Dec. 31, 2025, though a video of the episode surfaced on social media only recently and has since gone viral.

Details: The Mysuru District Administration had identified 30 acres of Government land in Survey Nos. 60 and 68 at Gudumadanahalli village in Varuna hobli of Mysuru taluk, under the Varuna Assembly segment, for the construction of a NIMHANS-like hospital.

On Dec. 31, Bandipalya Circle Village Administrative Officer (VAO) G. Bhavya and Village Assistant (VA) Naveen Kumar visited Gudumadanahalli to inspect the identified land.

During the inspection, a villager, identified as G.M. Puttaswamy, who had developed an arecanut plantation on the land, objected to their presence and verbally abused the officials.

Questioning the acquisition of the land for the proposed hospital, Puttaswamy allegedly threatened to kill Bhavya and Naveen Kumar and attempted to assault them when Naveen Kumar tried to record the incident on his mobile phone.

According to the complaint, Puttaswamy pushed Naveen Kumar aside, snatched his mobile phone and deleted the video recordings.

Bhavya later lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional Mysuru South Police, accusing Puttaswamy of using filthy language, threatening her with death, attempting to assault her and obstructing her from discharging official duties.

Based on the complaint, the Police have registered a case and taken up an investigation.

As the video went viral on social media, several users and members of the public expressed outrage, questioning the safety of officials and asking what the fate of the common citizen would be if a woman officer could be openly threatened with death in the Chief Minister’s home district.