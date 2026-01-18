PRASHAD scheme atop Chamundi Hill: Showdown between protesters, District Administration likely

January 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the District Administration is set to resume development works atop Chamundi Hill under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) with full Police protection from tomorrow (Jan. 19), sections of the public have voiced strong opposition, stating that they will not allow any violation of rules.

The implementation of the PRASHAD project has triggered sharp exchanges between activists and District Administration.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy stated that the works, which were halted on Friday evening due to public protests, will resume on Jan. 19 under tight Police security. “Under no circumstances will the work be stopped,” he asserted.

However, Hindu social activist Lohit Urs stated that protesters had requested documents from the authorities to verify compliance with legal requirements, including land acquisition orders and approvals from the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage.

“We have asked for documents proving compliance with all legal requirements. We will wait for two days. If work begins without providing the requested records, we will not allow it. We will stage a protest to halt the project,” he said.

Several residents living atop Chamundi Hill and members of environmental groups have taken a similar stand and have decided to launch protests against the project.

Meanwhile, Sujendra Kumar of SKS Karkala Infra Pvt. Ltd. assured that the development works would be carried out without harming the traditions of Chamundi Hill or the sanctity of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple.

He cautioned that opposition to project could have long-term consequences. “If some people obstruct the work without understanding the project and the PRASHAD scheme is cancelled, it will be impossible to secure such a project again from the Central Government. For us, it is not an issue. We can take up work elsewhere. But if this project is scrapped, it is the people of Mysuru who will suffer the loss,” he said.