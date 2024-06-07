Traffic violations on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: 8,335 cases on June 1, 2; Penalties of Rs. 44,06,500

June 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A concerning rise in traffic violations on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway has been highlighted in a recent report released by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar. On June 1 and June 2 alone, a total of 8,335 traffic violations were recorded and there are 8,156 pending cases.

These violations are expected to generate a penalty revenue of Rs. 44,06,500 with Rs. 91,500 already collected and cases have been closed. ADGP Alok Kumar expressed his dismay over the high number of infractions, noting that the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway is typically used by a law-abiding segment of the population.

“It’s very dismaying to notice a high number of violations on this Highway every day. Please follow traffic rules, you are under constant watch,” Alok Kumar stated in a post on X.

The report also reveals that the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) ban on the entry of two-wheelers on the main carriageways of the highway has not been effective. Despite the ban, two-wheelers and three-wheelers continue to be seen on the main carriageway, a measure originally enforced to reduce road accidents on the highway.

The persistent traffic violations and the ineffectiveness of the ban highlight the need for stricter enforcement and increased public awareness to ensure road safety on this major route.

According to the data, 7,159 of these violations were of people not wearing their seatbelts. The penalties here total Rs. 35,79,500. Only 161 of these cases have been closed, resulting in Rs. 80,000 in collected fines. Lane violations also top the list with a staggering 789 cases reported. The fine amount from these violations stands at Rs. 3,94,500. However, 14 cases have been closed and Rs. 7,000 has been collected.

Triple riding violations have five reported cases — with a penalty of Rs. 5,000 — showing complete non-compliance with the two-wheeler ban. Similarly, the neglect of wearing helmets is widespread, with 124 cases reported, resulting in penalties of Rs. 62,000.

The issue of holding or using mobile phones while driving presents another area of concern. 58 cases have been booked, and Rs. 1,72,000 has to be collected. Speeding is another prevalent violation, with 179 cases and fines amounting to Rs. 1,81,000. Here, Rs. 4,000 has been collected.

Similarly, wrong-way driving has one reported case with a penalty of Rs. 500. No entry violations have 23 cases with a penalty of Rs. 11,500.