PM Modi elected leader of BJP, NDA
News, Top Stories

June 7, 2024

NDA reflects the true essence of governance, trust between allies, says Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting that is underway comprising the newly elected members of the alliance.

As the meeting began, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh proposed Modi’s name as the Leader of the BJP and NDA in Lok Sabha. The decision was also backed by BJP leader Amit Shah.

After electing Modi as the leader of NDA, some senior members of the alliance like TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar are scheduled to join the Prime Minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of Parliamentarians supporting him and stake claim to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony for Modi’s third consecutive term as the PM will occur on June 9 in the presence of several global leaders who have been specially invited to attend the event. On Thursday, the Chief Election Commissioner and his team met the President and submitted the list of newly elected members to her.

“A very few people talk about it… maybe it doesn’t suit them but look at the strength of India’s democracy that people allowed NDA to form governments and serve people in 22 States. This alliance of ours reflects India’s spirit in true sense,” said Modi.

“This is the most successful alliance in India’s history; we will aim to reach unanimity in all our decisions”, said Narendra Modi.

“It is a matter of happiness that I have got the opportunity to welcome such a big group here. Those who have emerged victorious, all deserve praise. But, those lakhs of workers worked hard day and night, and workers of every party… the efforts made by them… I bow to them,” said Modi while addressing the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.

