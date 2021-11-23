Mysuru-Chamarajanagar MLC polls: Congress, JD(S) and BJP candidates file nominations
November 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With today being the last day for filing the nomination papers for the dual member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar MLC polls, candidates of all the three major parties — Congress, JD(S) and BJP — filed their nomination papers at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office here this morning.

Soon after the nominations began for the day today, Independent candidates — P.S. Yediyurappa of Periyapatna, K.C. Basavaraju, a resident of J.P. Nagar in Mysuru and Gurulingaiah of Mullur in Sargur taluk — filed their nomination papers.

Later, the Congress candidate Dr. D. Thimmaiah filed his nomination papers, during which a host of Congress leaders were present.

Dr. Thimmaiah came in a procession from Congress Bhavan to the DC’s office along with hundreds of party supporters.

Thereafter, JD(S) candidate C.N. Manjegowda filed his nomination papers. He too came in a procession from the office of party MLA S.R. Mahesh near Ramavilas Road. He was accompanied by a host of party leaders.

BJP candidate Raghu R. Kautilya filed his nomination after the Congress and JD(S) candidates had done so. Raghu too came in a procession from the BJP office at Chamarajapuram to the DC’s office.

