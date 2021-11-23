Floral tributes, Keerthane recitals mark Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations

November 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The 534th Jayanti of Saint Kanakadasa was celebrated in a simple manner by the Mysuru District Administration at Maneyangala in Kalamandira premises on Hunsur Road in city yesterday. The celebration was limited to offering of floral tribute to the portrait of Kanakadasa and recital of Kanakadasa Keerthane.

Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) A.M. Yogesh and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy offered floral tributes in the presence of Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa, Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and Jayalakshmipuram Police Inspector S.M. Poonacha.

The University of Mysore (UoM) too had organised Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri yesterday where UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar offered floral tributes. UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Visiting Professor Prof. C. Naganna and Backward Classes Unit Co-ordinator Prof. B.V. Suresh were present.

At the Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations organised by Vishwamanava Mysore University Employees Forum at University Evening College premises, DCP (Law & Order) Pradeep Gunti offered floral tributes to the Saint’s portrait. Mysore University Finance Officer Dr. Sangeetha Gajanan Bhat, Mysore University Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. A.P. Gnana Prakash and University Evening College Principal Dr. H.C. Devarajegowda spoke on the occasion.

Apart from this, political parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — and various other organisations/ institutions across the city too celebrated the Saint’s Jayanti at their respective offices/ institution premises in city.