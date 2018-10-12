Mysuru Dasara Cultural Events Day-2: Music, Dance, Drama enthrall audience
Mysuru Dasara Cultural Events Day-2: Music, Dance, Drama enthrall audience

Mysuru: Music, dance and other cultural events performed by various cultural troupes organised as part of Dasara festivities at various  venues including Mysore Palace enthralled the tourists and audience on the second day yesterday.

The classical mandolin played by A.V. Dattatreya and his team, flute jugalbandhi by Samir Rao and Vamshidhar, Geethagayana by Bengaluru-based singer Ravi Murur and Nagachandrika Bhat and Nritya Vaibhava dance  feature by Lakshmi Gopalaswamy were the major attractions at illuminated Mysore Palace.

The song sung by Ravi Murur and Nagachandrika like DVG’s ‘Drithanaada Veene’, G.P Rajarathnam’s ‘Beladingala Raathrili’, ‘Sujigallagiruve’  and G.S. Shivarudrappa’s ‘Kaanada Kadalige Hambaliside Mana’ and other songs stole the show.

Food Mela:  The performance of musical orchestra by Kushalnagar-based Sagar Melodies to raise funds for Kodagu landslide victims organised by Ahara Mela Sub-Committee at Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds thrilled the visitors.

Kalamandira: The Mohiniyattam by Kerala artistes, ‘Vachana Gayana’ by Kalaburagi’s Shankarappa Hugar, Musical jugalbandhi by Rajendra and Lokesh of Hamsalekha Musical Trust, Dance by Himachal Pradesh actor Siri Mouri,  Naadaswaram by Govindaraj and his team, Group dance by Kalladaka’s Kalanikethana Trust Vidya Manoj’s team, Sneharanga programme by Bengaluru-based Tukkoji and ‘Yamana Solu,’ play performed by BMTC artistes were the major highlights at Kalamandira and its premises.

Folk artistes performing at Kalamandira last evening.

Jaganmohan Palace: The performance of folk dance ‘Koli’ by Maharashtra Folk artistes, Flute by city-based  Smitha Kiran and her team, Ghazal by Shanthala Vattam, Bharathanatyam by Bengaluru’s Ranjitha Sudarshan and team drew applause from the audience at Jaganmohan Palace.  

Ganabharathi: The dance performance by Himachal Pradesh actor Siri Mouri, light music by Kollegal’s  P.M. Brahmesh team and Sridevi Kulenur of the city and Puppet Show by Mysuru’s Suma Rajkumar attracted the crowd at Ganabharathi auditorium.

Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds: Nadaswaram by Akkihebbal-based G. Chethankumar, Saxophone by Mysuru’s Yadukumar, and light music by Hamsini S. Kumar and Revibe Dance Show by Adarsh   V. Supriya entertained the foodies at Lalitha Mahal Food Mela Grounds.

A scene from a play staged at Vanaranga.

Town Hall: The dance ballet titled ‘Sri Mahishasura Mardhini’ by Chitradurga Sahitya Samrajaya Natya Sangha’s C. K. Nalini team, Nicobari Dance by South Zone Cultural Centre at Clock Tower Circle, Light music by M.C. Jagadeesh, Light music jugalbandhi by V. Nanjundaswamy and H. M. Mahesh and Clarionet fusion by Mohan Sumakh Group were a crowd-puller at Town Hall.

Rangayana: The play ‘Iditayi’ by students of Amrita Vidyapeetham directed by S. Karthik was the major attraction at Rangayana.

 

October 12, 2018

