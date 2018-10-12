Significance of assembling Mysore Royal Simhasana

The process of assembling the Golden Throne (Simhasana) in Mysore Palace before the start of Dasara is an elaborate one and has a religious significance too. An authority on the Mysore royal family, R. Raja Chandra, the son-in-law of late Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, the last ruler of Mysore, has highlighted the significance of assembling the Throne. Speaking to SOM, he said, “It is a religious process by which an ‘Asana’ metamorphoses to become a ‘Simhasana’.”

The process this year started on Oct.4, when the assembling of the Throne began between 8.55 am and 9.10 am at the Amba Vilas Durbar Hall and assembling of Bhadrasana at Kannadi Thotti. The fixing of Simha (Lion) to the Golden Throne was done on Oct.10 between 5.30 am and 6 am. Simha Visarjane will begin on Oct.18 after evening Durbar at Amba Vilas Durbar Hall, he said.

“As you can see, the transformation process of empowering a Seat – Asana to become a powerful Simhasana – Throne, is symbolically done by fixing the ‘Simha’ just before ascending the Throne on the first day of Navaratri in the morning at an auspicious hour though the Throne is assembled much earlier,”said Raja Chandra.

“Similarly on the ninth day, that is Ayudha Puja Day being the last day of Durbar, Simha Visarjane (removal of Simha) is performed by the King after evening Durbar concludes,” he added.

According to Raja Chandra, Lion is known as King of Jungle and a powerful animal. Even Goddess Durga is shown sitting on a Lion. Thus a King sitting on a Throne is akin to sitting on a Lion, the symbol of power. Without Simha, the Throne is devoid of its power. Further, in Shakti Nidhi of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar (part of the magnum opus in nine parts known as Sritattvanidhi), he (Mummadi) says: Now the names of Lions in eight parts (sides and angles) of the Throne in Hemadri (a scripture) are: Vijaya in the East, Jayada in South-East, Ripughna in the South, Atipriyankara in the South-West, Durkhahari in the West, Dharmada in the North- West, Satasimha in the North and a Lion named Sarvarishtavinasa is the eighth stationed in the North-East. Thus, when these eight Lions stand in eight parts of a King’s Throne, they yield all wealth and grant all desires, explained Raja Chandra.