Open Street Festival tomorrow: Traffic restrictions
Mysore Dasara 2018, News

Open Street Festival tomorrow: Traffic restrictions

Mysuru: On account of Open Street Festival organised by the District Administration on Krishnaraja Boulevard (KRB), the City Traffic Police have imposed a complete ban on vehicular movement tomorrow. The ban will be specifically imposed on the stretch from Mahatma Gandhi bust Junction to ORI (Oriental Research Institute) Junction on Krishnaraja Boulevard.

Traffic diversions are as follows:

  •  All types of vehicles moving Southwards to Northwards on KRB will have to take a right turn at Gandhiji bust and pass through Vani Vilas Road.
  •  All types of vehicles moving Northwards to Southwards on KRB will have to pass through Kautilya Circle and MUDA Circle and move forward.
  • All types of vehicles moving on the road leading from Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade junction to Ekalavya Circle, should proceed on Kantharaj Urs Road, take a left turn at Shyam studio Junction and move forward.
  •  Vehicles moving towards Ekalavya Circle should pass through Ramaswamy Circle and proceed on JLB Road.

Parking arrangements

  • Vehicles coming from Saraswathipuram side should be parked appropriately on Swimming Pool Road. Vehicles can also be parked at the Southern Edge on Bogadi Road.
  • Vehicles coming from Railway Under-bridge side should be parked on the KRB stretch from Tennis Court junction to Under-bridge. Vehicles can also be parked at the Southern edge of Narasaraja Road, on the stretch from Ambedkar Road to Vishnuvardhan Road junction.
  • Vehicles coming from RTO Circle side can be parked on both sides of the Road at the stretch from RTO Circle to Vishnuvardhan Road junction.
  • Vehicles coming from Ramaswamy Circle side should be parked at Maharaja’s Centenary Hall premises, Maharaja and Yuvaraja College premises.
  • Vehicles coming from Metropole Circle side should be parked at Maharaja Junior College and Maharani Arts College premises.

 

October 12, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching