Open Street Festival tomorrow: Traffic restrictions

Mysuru: On account of Open Street Festival organised by the District Administration on Krishnaraja Boulevard (KRB), the City Traffic Police have imposed a complete ban on vehicular movement tomorrow. The ban will be specifically imposed on the stretch from Mahatma Gandhi bust Junction to ORI (Oriental Research Institute) Junction on Krishnaraja Boulevard.

Traffic diversions are as follows:

All types of vehicles moving Southwards to Northwards on KRB will have to take a right turn at Gandhiji bust and pass through Vani Vilas Road.

All types of vehicles moving Northwards to Southwards on KRB will have to pass through Kautilya Circle and MUDA Circle and move forward.

All types of vehicles moving on the road leading from Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade junction to Ekalavya Circle, should proceed on Kantharaj Urs Road, take a left turn at Shyam studio Junction and move forward.

Vehicles moving towards Ekalavya Circle should pass through Ramaswamy Circle and proceed on JLB Road.

Parking arrangements