Open Street Festival tomorrow: Traffic restrictions

Mysuru: On account of Open Street Festival organised by the District Administration on Krishnaraja Boulevard (KRB), the City Traffic Police have imposed a complete ban on vehicular movement tomorrow. The ban will be specifically imposed on the stretch from Mahatma Gandhi bust Junction to ORI (Oriental Research Institute) Junction on Krishnaraja Boulevard.
Traffic diversions are as follows:
- All types of vehicles moving Southwards to Northwards on KRB will have to take a right turn at Gandhiji bust and pass through Vani Vilas Road.
- All types of vehicles moving Northwards to Southwards on KRB will have to pass through Kautilya Circle and MUDA Circle and move forward.
- All types of vehicles moving on the road leading from Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade junction to Ekalavya Circle, should proceed on Kantharaj Urs Road, take a left turn at Shyam studio Junction and move forward.
- Vehicles moving towards Ekalavya Circle should pass through Ramaswamy Circle and proceed on JLB Road.
Parking arrangements
- Vehicles coming from Saraswathipuram side should be parked appropriately on Swimming Pool Road. Vehicles can also be parked at the Southern Edge on Bogadi Road.
- Vehicles coming from Railway Under-bridge side should be parked on the KRB stretch from Tennis Court junction to Under-bridge. Vehicles can also be parked at the Southern edge of Narasaraja Road, on the stretch from Ambedkar Road to Vishnuvardhan Road junction.
- Vehicles coming from RTO Circle side can be parked on both sides of the Road at the stretch from RTO Circle to Vishnuvardhan Road junction.
- Vehicles coming from Ramaswamy Circle side should be parked at Maharaja’s Centenary Hall premises, Maharaja and Yuvaraja College premises.
- Vehicles coming from Metropole Circle side should be parked at Maharaja Junior College and Maharani Arts College premises.
