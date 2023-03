Mysuru DC’s village visit

March 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Jilladhikaarigala Nade Gramagala Kade,’ the Deputy Commissioner’s visit to villages, will take place at Kallur Naganahalli village in Yelwal Hobli of Mysuru taluk on Mar. 18.

The villagers are asked to submit their petition/grievances regarding village issues to the concerned Nadakacheri/Deputy Tahsildar/ Revenue Inspector well in advance in order to get their grievances addressed.

Likewise on the same day, the concerned Assistant Commissioner and Tahsildar will visit Ankanahalli village in Saligrama taluk, Kattemanuganahalli in Kasaba Hobli of H.D. Kote taluk, Bylakuppe in Haranhalli Hobli of Periyapatna taluk, Tumbanerale village in Chikkayyanachattra Hobli of Nanjangud taluk, Kolathur village in Sosale Hobli of T. Narasipur taluk, Changowdanahalli in Saragur taluk and Challahalli in Bilikere Hobli of Hunsur taluk.