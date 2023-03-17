Awareness event to save sparrows in urban space

March 17, 2023

Bird-houses from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will be on display this Sunday

Mysore/Mysuru: March 20 is World Sparrow Day and the day is meant to raise awareness about the house sparrow (Passer domesticus) and the dangers it confronts.

House sparrow was once the most common bird but in the past few years, this bird has been on the decline over much of its natural range, both in urban and rural habitats. The main reasons for their decline are believed to be increasing pollution, urbanisation, global warming, vanishing ecological resources and electromagnetic radiation released by mobile, internet and TV signals.

The theme of World Sparrow Day-2023 is ‘I Love Sparrows’ and the main aim of the day is to convey the message of conservation of house sparrow and other common birds.

As part of World Sparrow Day, Jeev Daya Jain Charity and People For Animals will conduct an awareness programme on Sunday (Mar. 19, one day ahead of Mar. 20) at CITB Choultry, opposite MRC Eye Hospital, Siddartha Layout, from 10 am. The event is titled “I am still alive. Help me.”

Events like the screening of a video on sparrow conservation, release of sparrow board game, and display of bird feeders have been planned. This will be followed by a workshop on ‘Do It Yourself’ eco-friendly feeders. Also, attractive bird-houses from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will be displayed.

The event aims to bring together individuals and youngsters interested in conservation of sparrows and urban biodiversity. The organisers will also conduct a leaf craft competition for children in the age group of 10 to 14 years on animals and birds while there will be a painting contest for those aged 15 to 18 years on the topic of sparrow conservation.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa Yogesh will be the chief guest. Vice-President of International Bharatiya Jain Milan Prasanna Kumar Jain, Chief Secretary of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Gautam Salecha and Vice-President of Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) Prakash Gulecha, will be the other guests. For details call Kokila Jain on Mob: 94490-66118.