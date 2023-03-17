Peaceful stir against Expressway
News

Peaceful stir against Expressway

March 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath led a peaceful protest this morning against the newly inaugurated Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and the toll fee. The protest was held near the Naadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle, after the Manipal Hospital Junction on the Highway.

In an hour-long protest, Vishwanath told media persons that the Expressway is unscientifically built, so also the toll rates fixed to travel on the 56-km stretch from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta.

Police, who had barricaded around the protest site, also thwarted the bid of agitators to stage a roadblock during the protest. Prof. P. V. Nanjaraj Urs, former Mayors Purushotham and B.K. Prakash, former Corporator R. Somasundar, AAP’s Malavika Gubbivani and other leaders took part in the protest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching