Peaceful stir against Expressway

March 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath led a peaceful protest this morning against the newly inaugurated Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and the toll fee. The protest was held near the Naadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle, after the Manipal Hospital Junction on the Highway.

In an hour-long protest, Vishwanath told media persons that the Expressway is unscientifically built, so also the toll rates fixed to travel on the 56-km stretch from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta.

Police, who had barricaded around the protest site, also thwarted the bid of agitators to stage a roadblock during the protest. Prof. P. V. Nanjaraj Urs, former Mayors Purushotham and B.K. Prakash, former Corporator R. Somasundar, AAP’s Malavika Gubbivani and other leaders took part in the protest.