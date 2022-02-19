Mysuru emerging as premier start-up hub

February 19, 2022

Proxelera, Mysuru’s first chip design company, establishes VLSI design centre at SJCE-STEP

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru is emerging as a premier start-up hub in the country and is well placed as far as innovation spirit, co-working, incubation, academic and early stage accelerator programmes are concerned. Even considering the quality and cost of living, Mysuru is the next obvious destination after Bengaluru as it provides access to the best academia, infrastructure and connectivity, said Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka.

He was virtually addressing the inaugural event of ‘Proxelera’, Mysuru’s first chip design company to establish a VLSI design centre. The event was held at Seminar Hall in SJCE-STEP office, JSS technical institutions campus, by SJCE-STEP in association with KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission).

“We are looking at Mysuru to offer the best research and educational institutions, academia, IT companies and industries to come together in a synergistic manner and create an ecosystem where the best start-ups in the country will have a chance to thrive,” he said.

“The stakeholders of Mysuru are responsible for the way the city is becoming a start-up hub with focus on innovation. Industry leaders and technological giants like Infosys, Wipro, L&T and others have played a huge role in nurturing local talent and giving them global exposure,” Dr. Ramana Reddy said.

“The semiconductor chip designing and manufacturing sector in Mysuru will get a boost with ‘Proxelera’ — a leader in VLSI design — opening its design centre in the SJCE STEP incubation centre. It will generate huge employment opportunities for skilled manpower,” he noted.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the new incubation block.

Speaking on the occasion, Swamiji said that since 1985, SJCE-STEP has been one of the pioneering technology business incubation centres of India, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and enabled by JSS Mahavidyapeetha.

Since inception, the facilitators, mentors and co-ordinators at STEP have empowered hundreds of enterprises with appropriate support, training, mentoring and skill development, paving the way for them to realise their entrepreneurial dreams, he said.

The Seer called upon entrepreneurs and technocrats to harness the unlimited potential of the digital economy of Karnataka to transform the lives of the people of the State. He lauded ‘Proxelera’ for becoming Mysuru’s first chip design company to establish a VLSI design centre at SJCE-STEP.

An MoU between SJCE-STEP and KDEM and an MoU between SJCE-STEP and TiE, Mysuru were also signed on the occasion. The Swamiji also unveiled the digital launch of new schemes and programmes for innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Sanjeev Gupta, CEO&MD, Lahari – KDEM, Ravishankar Rao, CEO, Proxelera, Dr. B. Suresh, Director, JSS TED, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath and others were present.