Mysuru entrepreneur receives NITI Aayog’s ‘Women Transforming India Award’

March 24, 2022

New Delhi: NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) had organised the fifth edition of the Women Transforming India Awards (WTI) here on Mar.21.

This year, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, the WTI Awards were conferred on 75 women achievers to celebrate their contribution towards a ‘Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat’.

In a show of solidarity and alliance, the Awards were given away by an equally exceptional group of women — Kiran Bedi, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry; Lakshmi Puri, former Assistant Secretary-General of UN; Dr. Tessy Thomas, Director-General of Aeronautical Systems, DRDO; Arundhati Bhattacharya, former Chairperson of State Bank of India; Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM; Ila Arun, acclaimed singer; Salma Sultan, former news anchor at DD; Dr. Sangeeta Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals; and Shivani Malik, Managing Director of Da Milano Leathers.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Kailash Kher, who has written, composed and lent his voice to the WEP anthem, were present at the event.

WTI Awards-21 were presented in the following seven categories: Public and Community Service; Manufacturing Sector; Non-manufacturing Sector; Financial Products enabling Economic Growth; Climate Action; Promote Art, Culture and Handicrafts; Digital Innovation.

The 75 awardees represented different regions and sectors and were selected through an elaborate process spanning several months.