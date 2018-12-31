Mysuru gears up for New Year revelry under Police vigil

Mysuru: While hundreds of tourists and New Year revellers have descended on Mysuru to welcome 2019, hotels, resorts, clubs and recreational centres are making hectic preparations to usher in the New Year with great fanfare with each one of the establishments trying to outdo the other with unique entertainment programmes.

Along with the preparations, the City Police have asked hotels, clubs, restaurants, resorts, and pubs to wind up the celebrations by 1 am. In addition, they have put a lot of restrictions like banning vehicles atop Chamundi Hill (exemption for vehicles owned by villagers up the hill) from 9 pm today till 5.30 am tomorrow, ban on vehicles on the Hinkal Flyover between 8 pm today and 6 am tomorrow.

Traffic on the newly inaugurated Hinkal Flyover has been banned as there were a couple of incidents in Bengaluru where drunk revellers speeded up and indulged in wheelies on the elevated portion of the Flyovers resulting in their deaths.

Traffic Police officers told Star of Mysore that there was little use in posting Policemen on the flyover during midnight as vehicles cannot be controlled as vehicles, especially driven by youth, tend to speed up.

There will be no tourist entry to picturesque water bodies with lush greenery like Balamuri, Edamuri and Muthathi in Mandya and Ramanagaram District. Police will be deployed to prevent swimming at Thonnur Kere, Gosai Ghat, Ganjam, bathing ghats near Nimishamba temple, Gaganachukki waterfalls, Shivanasamudra and Shiva Anekat.

The city Police have also launched ‘Operation Hound’ to check consuming alcohol in front of wine shops, gullies and other places frequented by people. More than 71 cases have been booked and over 100 offenders have been arrested.

‘Operation Eagle’ was launched a couple of days back where the houses of rowdy-sheeters were visited by the Police in a pre-dawn swoop to check their activities, addresses and means of livelihood.

Preparations have begun in right earnest at hotels, clubs and resorts since morning with stages set up and DJs (Disc Jockeys) checking music and sound system. Hotels have come up with attractive offers with rates for couples and families including welcome drinks, liquor, food and above all with psychedelic lights lighting up the dance floor where all the revellers will congregate to welcome 2019.

Police will keep a strict watch on the people, especially unruly elements on the roads as the clock strikes 12 to see that the revellers do not cross the limits of decency in wishing people a happy new year. Also they will keep a close watch on drunken driving and those found exceeding the limits of alcohol consumption will be fined heavily.

OUT OF BOUNDS:

Chamundi Hill: From 9 pm today till 5.30 am tomorrow

Hinkal Flyover: From 8 pm today till 6 am tomorrow

No swimmingin Balamuri, Edamuri, Muthathi, Thonnur Kere, Gosai Ghat, Ganjam, Gaganachukki waterfalls, Shivanasamudra and Shiva Anekat.