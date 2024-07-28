Mysuru gymnasts take part in All India-level Competition
Photo News

Mysuru gymnasts take part in All India-level Competition

July 28, 2024

The gymnasts of Perform Sports Academy, Mysuru — S. Daiwik, Anannya Om Singh Thakur, Dhruvan Gowda, Kanasu Patel, Manasvi R. Gowda, Yashika Gowda, N. Charith, R. Nayana, Tanvee Ramesh, Dhanvitha Prasanna, B.S. Souravi, Pranavi P. Urs, M.G. Dhruthi, R. Monisha, N. Saanvi and M.G. Dhanvi — who are representing Karnataka State at ‘GymQuinn 2024,’ the All India-level Gymnastics Competition being held at The Gaudium School, Hyderabad, from yesterday, are seen with University of Mysore Department of Physical Education Director Dr. C. Venkatesh, Perform Sports Academy Trustees C.N. Ganesha, D.E. Sangeeta & Ravi S. Patel and Coaches Kalyan Goud & Vishnu Kant. The Competition will conclude today.

