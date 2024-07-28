Wins gold medal in boxing

City athlete R. Rohan won gold medal in the recently concluded Regional-level Boxing Competition organised by Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) at Bengaluru on July 23.
Rohan trains under Samith Bhat at Genesis MMA, Mysuru.
