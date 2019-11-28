Mysuru-Kalaburagi flight likely from December
News

Mysuru-Kalaburagi flight likely from December

November 28, 2019

Mysuru: Travelling to Mysuru from Kalaburagi will become easier from next month as Air India’s subsidiary Alliance Air will operate flights under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme from the airport.

Operations at the Kalaburagi Airport commenced on November 22. Alliance Air Flight AI 9893, which used to operate on the Mysuru-Kochi route, will now be deployed on the Kalaburagi-Mysuru route. 

Earlier this week, Flight AI 9893 was cancelled on the Mysuru-Kochi route due to the re-carpeting work on the runway at Kochi airport. There will be no flights between the two cities till March of next year. Speaking to SOM, Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath said that the flight operations is being finalised. 

“Since the flight will be operated under UDAN scheme there are many formalities to be completed. The schedule and timings have not yet been finalised and a decision will be suitably taken once the Alliance Air decides on operating this route,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching