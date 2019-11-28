Rangayana to stage play on Gandhiji across the State

November 28, 2019

Papu Gandhi, Bapu Gandhi Aada Kathe

Mysuru: As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, Rangayana, in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, Tourism, Education and Information, will be staging the play based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi titled ‘Papu Gandhi Bapu Gandhi Aada Kathe’ across the State from Dec.1 to Feb.29.

Speaking at a press meet at Sriranga auditorium in Rangayana premises yesterday, Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy said, “the first phase of birth anniversary celebrations began earlier this year. Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi has urged to continue this ambitious project of showcasing life and works of Gandhiji.”

Around 60 theatre artistes from the State, divided into four groups, will be staging the play.

Inauguration of second phase in Mysuru

Minister C.T. Ravi will inaugurate the second phase of this ‘Ranga Payana’ at Vanaranga in city on Nov.29 at 6 pm. District Minister V. Somanna will launch the event and MLA L. Nagendra will preside. MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Kannada and Culture Secretary R.R. Jannu, former Director of Kannada and Culture Department N.R. Vishu Kumar will be the chief guests.

Renowned artiste Ramachandra Hadapad and team will recite Gandhi Bhajans and later at 6.30 pm, the play ‘Papu Gandhi Bapu Gandhi Aada Kathe’ will be staged at the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Theatre Director Dr. Sripad Bhat, who has directed the play, said, “this 90-minute play is based on children’s book authored by Bolwar Mahammad Kunhi, which is a story of Mahatma Gandhi and values that he stood for. The play is designed in such a way that it can be staged at any venues including the streets, schools and stage. Around 60 theatre artistes have been trained and will be travelling in the State till February. A shorter version of the book, ‘Papu Gandhi Bapu Gandhi Aada Kathe’ has been published and around one lakh copies of the same will be distributed to general public during the tour.”

Assistant Director, Kannada and Culture Department H. Channappa, who was also present at the press meet, said, “The troupe will be staging the play in Mysuru city and taluks for one week from Dec.1. The tour plan will be released soon.”