Mysuru, Kodagu figure in Malabar Tourism Zone

Zone to focus on health and wellness tourism

Madikeri / Mysuru: A Malabar Tourism Zone has been formed including Mysuru and Kodagu by the authorities of Kannur Airport and several tourism stakeholders in Kerala to give a right direction for the development of tourism in Malabar region and to exploit the unexplored areas in Mysuru and Kodagu.

The Malabar Tourism Zone was formed at a Tourism Fraternity Meeting that was held in Kannur on Feb. 7 and the event was organised by Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) and Bekal Resources Development Corporation Limited (BRDC) in association with the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce. Members of Kodagu Chamber of Commerce, Mysuru Chamber of Commerce, Coorg Hotels Resorts Associations and Coorg Travel Association participated in the discussions.

At the meeting, Thulasidas, Managing Director of KIAL said that a separate outlet will be given to Kodagu at the Airport to promote its tourism activities. Questions as to how to utilize the Kannur International Airport for exploring the tourism potential of North Malabar and the nearby Kodagu and Mysuru in Karnataka, the region’s potential for health and wellness tourism, and the scope of experiential tourism were among those raised at the meet.

Thulasidas said the works on Tourism Village at the airport would be accelerated to enhance the development of tourism and to attract more passengers. “At the Tourism Village, separate sections will be provided to disseminate information about the tourism potential of Kodagu and Mysuru,” he said.

“Tourism in Malabar region is on a leap forward with the commencement of the new airport in Kannur. We have been expecting an increased number of foreign tourists to travel through the Airport,” said Thulasidas.

Kerala Tourism Secretary Rani George said that tourism was on a new trajectory in the region with the launch of the Kannur Airport. “With the arrival of Kannur Airport, a new tourism route is opened in the largely unexplored north Malabar parts of South Karnataka including Mysuru and Kodagu. Connectivity has improved and we are promoting Kannur Airport in road shows for tour operators in India and abroad,” said Rani George.

