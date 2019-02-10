Star of Mysore Education Fair to conclude this evening

Mysuru: Thousands of students, teachers and the general public flocked the Star of Mysore Education Fair on the last day of the event at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city this morning. Curtains will be drawn on the mega event at 9 pm today.

The three-day Fair began on Feb. 8 to showcase the educational opportunities in city and its surroundings. While the first day of the event attracted more than 9,000 people, the second day witnessed a footfall of more than 12,000. Till today noon, the event recorded over 4,000 footfalls.

Member of Parliament of Pratap Simha and other dignitaries will take part in the valedictory programme which will be held at 4.30 pm.

Students were collecting information regarding their education prospects, fee structure, hostel, transportation and facilities at the stalls. They visited each stall scouting for information.

Principal of Acharya Group of Educational Institutions Prof. Gururaj seen addressing the students at the Star of Mysore Education Fair at Maharaja’s College Grounds this morning.

Over 200 students took part in the painting and drawing competition organised for children and various school students this morning. There was also a traffic awareness programme conducted by the City Traffic Police.

Representatives of schools and colleges also conducted one-on-one meetings and provided all information sought by visitors. Today being a Sunday, a large number of students lined up at the Virtual Reality stall to experience the virtual reality.

Apart from exhibition of educational stalls, various book stalls, school uniforms stalls, memory and concentration improvement stalls, IIT JEE and other all India Entrance Exam preparations stalls also drew large crowds.

A student counselling and guidance programme “what next after SSLC” organised for students by Kautilya Pre-University College drew overwhelming response. Providing tips to students, Principal of Acharya Group of Educational Institutions Prof. Gururaj said that students should choose better colleges which had all basic facilities, learning atmosphere, best faculty after collecting information about their excellence.

He also asked teachers prepare before coming to classrooms and encourage interactive sessions with students and teachers. Students must cultivate questioning ability to clear their doubts instead of sitting quiet, taking notes and going home without understanding the subject matter.

He regretted that Indian classrooms were overcrowdedd. “There must one teacher for every 30 students. Here, both teachers and students get distracted due to the presence of a large number of students,” he said. There are more than 5,920 pre university colleges including 1,231 government PU Colleges across Karnataka and students must choose the best colleges after SSLC, he added.

