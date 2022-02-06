Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane Highway in two packages: MP

February 6, 2022

Compensation based on four-year market price; land losers to get threefold amount

Madikeri: The four-lane 93-km Srirangapatna-Guddehosur (near Kushalnagar in Kodagu) National Highway parallel to the existing NH-275 will be constructed in two packages and works will begin in May or June this year, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. Addressing a press conference in Madikeri yesterday, he said that apart from the new Highway, he is committed to implement the Mysuru-Kushalnagar Railway line.

“The Highway work will be taken up under Package 3 from Srirangapatna to Periyapatna and Periyapatna to Guddehosur under Package 2 and the estimated cost of the project is over Rs. 4,000 crore and it will take over two-and-a-half years to complete the project,” he said. Tenders have already been called and the land acquisition commenced in Mysuru, he added. The 45-metre Highway is a fully Centrally-funded project including land acquisition and other overhead costs and the road will not touch Mysuru and will link the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway that is being expanded to a 10-lane Expressway, the MP noted.

“The aim is to provide smooth connectivity and seamless travel from Bengaluru to Kushalnagar. People will be greatly benefited as the existing Highway 275 has reached its saturation point,” he claimed.

As it is a high-budget project, the tender process will take over three months and compensation has to be provided to the people who will lose land for the project. “Compensation will be based on the market prices of four years and land losers will get a threefold increase in money. One month has been given for finalising the compensation to be awarded to the parties,” he added.

A majority of the Highway work will be in Mysuru district from Srirangapatna till Periyapatna and a small portion of the work will be taken up in Kodagu. Apart from connecting Bengaluru to Kushalnagar, the new road will provide excellent connectivity between Mysuru and Kodagu, MP Pratap Simha said.

Allaying fears of ecological damage in Kodagu due to the project, he said, “From Guddehosur to Madikeri and from Madikeri to Sampaje till Mani in Dakshina Kannada, the existing Highway 275 will be widened and will be connected to NH-75 at Mani. Since Madikeri is full of forest area and the ghat section begins there, the existing road will be upgraded. Nowhere will the environment be spoiled.”

The MP said that he was committed to bringing in the Mysuru-Kushalnagar Railway line. “The project has to be funded equally by the State and Union Governments and is estimated to cost about Rs. 1,854 crore. Project report is in its final stages and the State is finalising its share of costs and also land acquisition. If the State clears the files speedily, project too will be implemented soon,” he added.