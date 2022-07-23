Mysuru Literature Fest begins

July 23, 2022

Two-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej to perform today at 7 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: The Sixth Season of the Mysuru Literature Festival, a flagship literary event, began at Hotel Southern Star on Vinoba Road in city this morning. The festival is being organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015.

The two-day event, interspersed with a lot of literary sessions both in Kannada and English will see glittering stalwarts in the field of literature, cinema, yakshagana, journalism, cricket, drama, bureaucracy, wildlife, life lessons and capacity building for the community.

Member of erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar inaugurated the festival in the presence of International Booker Prize 2022 winner Geetanjali Shri and multiple Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.

Author and entrepreneur Aroon Raman, Excelsoft Managing Director (MD) and CEO Sudhanva Dhananjaya, Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 Founder-Managing Trustee Shubha Sanjay Urs and Trustee Thankam Panakal were present on the dais.

Author Aroon Raman released the newsletter ‘The Book Leaf’ which was received by Sudhanva Dhananjaya. A couple of other books including ‘Yoga for Children’ was released where Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy was present on the dais.

Speakers at the event wished good luck to the festival and highlighted the need to cultivate reading habits. Shubha Sanjay Urs outlined how the Mysuru Literature Festival was conceptualised and how it has grown to this stage despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Aroon Raman highlighted Basavanna’s Vachanas and their relevance in today’s world. Linking literature from Basavanna’s period to the present, he said that Vachanas form an important chapter in the literary world.

Today evening at 7, Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej will perform at Hotel Southern Star and the concert is open for public.