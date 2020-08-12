Mysuru Literature Festival-2020 virtual series from this weekend

August 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With Covid-19 locking down cities, the fourth edition Mysuru Literature Festival-2020 will be held virtually on every weekend from Aug. 14 till Sept. 5.

Speaking to SOM, Shubha Sanjay Urs, Chairperson of the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 which organises the Fest, said this edition of the Festival has a wide range of authors and speakers including several well-known names like Amish Tripathi, Venu Rajamony, Amjad Ali Khan, Nandita Das, Vikram Kirloskar, Sagarika Ghose, Vasudhendra, Kavitha Lankesh, Aroon Raman, Dharmendra Kumar and a host of international authors from Colorado, Minnesota, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington DC to France, Netherlands, Abu Dhabi, London, and New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Shubha has arranged many book launches, author meets and talks, in addition to holding Literature Festivals in 2017, 2018 and 2019 along with Trustees and Members of her Book Clubs.

Those interested may register at: http://www.mysuruliteraturefestival.com/registration. The webinar will also be streamed live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/

Virtual sessions from Aug. 14 to Sept. 5

Aug. 14 – 7 pm: Panellists – V.V. Ganeshanathan, Preeta Samarasan, Soniah Kamal, Tania James; Topic: Openings – Writers on their beginnings.

Aug. 15 – 8 pm: Panellists – Andaleeb Wajid, Rohini Mohan, Mathangi Subramaniam; Topic: Writing about place.

Aug. 16 – 5.30 pm: Panellists Dharmendra and Vasudhendra; Topic: Tejo-Tungabhadra – History of a Common Man.

Aug. 16 – 7. 30 pm: Panellists – Sagarika Ghose and Prof. Shashidhar Nanjundiah; Topic: Why I am a Liberal?

Aug. 23 – 6 pm: Panellists – Vikram Kirloskar and Aroon Raman; Topic: Times in the New Age.

Aug. 23 – 7.30 pm: Panellists – Deepak Unnikrishnan, Krupa Ge, Mona Kareem; Topic: The Dialects of Oil and Rain.

Aug. 29 – 6.30 pm: Panellists – Nandita Das and Kavitha Lankesh; Topic: Feisty and Fearless.

Aug. 30 – 7 pm: Panellists – Amjad Ali Khan and Roopa Pai; Topic: Wafts of Melody.

Sept. 4 – 7 pm: Panellists – Venu Rajamony and Nitin Pai; Topic: Turning diplomatic experience into chronicles.

Sept. 5 – 7 pm: Panellists – Amish Tripathi and Shoba Narayan; Topic: Suheldev: Silent Hero of History.