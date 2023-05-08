Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Superfast train: An appeal to SWR

May 8, 2023

Sir,

The Mysuru – Mayiladuthurai Superfast (SF) train (16232) operated between the originating station and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru Railway Station has many flaws.

Though scheduled to stop only at three stations en route (Mandya, Maddur and Kengeri), it frequently stops at Hejjala and/ or Bidadi also, that too for longer durations — reasons unknown — and finally touches KSR Station much beyond schedule.

Leaving Mysuru at 4.30 pm, it is scheduled to reach KSR by 6.50 pm. But it never does. Delay by five or 10 minutes is OK, but not beyond. I frequently commute on this train and find it always delayed. On one occasion, it reached KSR Station at 7.50 pm, exactly an hour beyond schedule. Again on another day, it reached Bengaluru at 7.20 pm besides stopping at Channapatna too).

One could see even tea and snack vendors cajoling its erratic stoppage/delays. People destined to distant places in this inter-State express train are much inconvenienced due to this.

If non-availability of track at KSR Bengaluru is an issue, its departure from Mysuru may be re-scheduled appropriately. I appeal to South Western Railway (SWR) to ponder over the issue and come out with a remedy.

– C. Devarajan, Nanjangud, 27.4.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]