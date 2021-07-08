Mysuru MP asks Mandya MP to take media & show cracks in dam

July 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish claiming that cracks have appeared in KRS Dam, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has asked his Mandya counterpart to lead a team of media to show cracks that have appeared on the Dam structure as claimed by her.

Speaking to presspersons after attending a meeting at ZP Hall here this noon, Simha said it is the responsibility of Mandya MP to show any cracks in the Dam as proof of her claims.

Noting that it is a serious matter if at all Sumalatha’s claims on KRS Dam cracks is true, Simha reiterated that the Mandya MP must not simply issue statements. He further said that if cracks were really found anywhere on the Dam structure, then the issue should be immediately brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, for taking urgent repairs.

Do not pay heed to remarks on KRS Dam leak

Commenting on the latest developments in neighbouring district of Mandya, with regard to mining around KRS Dam and Dam leak, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, without naming Mandya MP Sumalatha, asked people not to pay heed to the remarks made by politicians.

Speaking to presspersons at a programme held at Hoysala Karnataka Sangha premises in city this morning, he asserted that it is but natural that a little quantity of water leaks from the crest gates of the Dam.

He said that such flow of water cannot be termed as leakage from the structure of the Dam itself. Arguing that there is no leak in KRS Dam and this has been doubly confirmed by a team of experts and engineers after a thorough inspection of the entire structure, Simha said that everyone should accept the findings of experts, who have also certified that the Dam is safe.

Taking a dig at Mandya MP, again without naming her, Simha said that the Mandya MP has now raised the issue of alleged illegal mining in the vicinity of KRS after remaining silent so far.

Pointing out that there are 106 stone mining and quarrying units around KRS Dam, Simha argued that all of them cannot be termed as illegal.

Targeting the Mandya MP again for obstructing the construction of 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway by objecting to the stone crushing unit granted by the Government for the purpose in Mandya district, Simha said that following her objection, the Government permitted an alternative one near Srirangapatna, which too was unnecessarily opposed by her. In this backdrop, the remarks of the Mandya MP cannot be taken as a fact, he added.