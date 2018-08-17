Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway shut again

Nanjangud: Following torrential rains in Kerala and huge discharge from Kabini dam to Kapila River, the authorities have shut the ever busy Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway (NH7666) for traffic for the second time in a week as the water from the swollen Kapila river near Mallanamoole Mutt submerged a large stretch of the road.

The road was shut from 10 am this morning, as 80,000 cusecs of water was released from Kabini Dam to Kapila, which resulted in Kapila River overflowing.

With the Kapila River at Nanjangud town flowing above the danger mark, the taluk administration has sounded high alert in villages along the course of the river.

Following the closure of Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway, motorists have to take a left turn at Tandavapura and travel via Kempisiddanahundi, Hulimavu and Hejjige Bridge to reach the temple town. The drinking water supply in the temple town has been badly affected as the water pumps and jackwells continue to remain submerged in water.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar inspected flood affected villages in the taluk and reviewed the relief works.

Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande is also expected to visit Nanjangud town this afternoon, to have first hand information on the gravity of the flood situation in the taluk. The Minister is likely to visit some flood affected villages, according to Tahsildar Dayanand. Meanwhile, a 15-member NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team arrived in the town this morning to assist the administration in rescue and relief operations.