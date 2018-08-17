Mysuru Railway Station adjudged ninth cleanest

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Railway Station will be developed at a cost of Rs. 15 crore. Mysuru was among three stations in the South Western Railway Zone for which funding would be sanctioned by the Railways. The other two stations are Yesvantpur and Dharwad. More passenger-friendly amenities will be provides as part of the project, said Divisional Railway Manager Aparna Garg.

“Mysuru Railway Station was adjudged the ninth cleanest among ‘A’ category stations in the country. The third party survey report on ‘Station Cleanliness’ prepared by the Quality Control of India (QCI) was released on Aug. 13 by Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goel.

‘A’ category stations are those stations with an annual income between Rs. 6 crore and Rs. 50 crore. We had emerged as the 14th in the 2017 survey and this is a marked improvement,” she said.

The survey was conducted among 332 stations in the country under ‘A’ category. According to Railway authorities, they had taken several measures to maintain cleanliness of the station. “Our subways were painted to give a heritage and cultural look. This apart, several programmes were organised to create awareness among the people and for the beautification of the station,” she said. The third-party team had checked and evaluated the process of cleanliness in parking, main entry area, main platform and waiting room. This apart, the inspection team conducted direct observation and also collected passenger feedback.

Pay Rs. 15 more from Mysuru to Bengaluru

You have to pay Rs. 15 more to travel between Mysuru and Bengaluru in four express trains. Reason: The South Western Railway has converted them into superfast trains.

The change in the fare has come into effect for Mayiladuturai Express (leaves Mysuru at 4.15 pm) and Mysuru-Yesvantpur Express (leaves Mysuru 8.25 am) on August 15. For commuters of Kannur/ Karwar Express (tri-weekly train on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Leaves Mysuru at 5.30 am) and Sainagar Shirdi Express (weekly train on Monday that leaves Mysuru at 5.30 am), the new rates will be implemented in the next five days.

However, the superfast tag will not make much difference in the journey duration as the maximum time saved through this would be only 30 minutes on Mayiladuturai Express. On other trains, the amount of time saved varies between 5 minutes to 20 minutes.