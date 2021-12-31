Mysuru party-goers head to sands in Goa

December 31, 2021

Full flight occupancy from Mysuru to Goa; one more additional flight soon

Mysore/Mysuru: With only a double dose vaccination rule in Goa, Mysureans have been flying to the golden sands of Goa to usher in the New Year. Since the last week, flights to Goa have reported full occupancy and there is a great demand. Even the tours and travel sector have reported many road trips to the beach destination.

Tour operators say that while they were getting many clients to move towards Goa along with families, enquiries towards Mysuru is literally non-existent. “New Year is the time when we get a lot of tourists and the words ‘night curfew’ have literally played a spoilsport this time,” Mysuru Travels Association President C.A. Jayakumar told Star of Mysore this morning.

Many rooms that were booked before the night curfew announcement came have been cancelled and hotels are forced to issue a refund, he said. “Goa is the preferred destination now and we have got many vehicle bookings to Pondicherry. We have got more bookings for day tours this time, though charges are higher,” said Manjunath, who runs a travel agency.

Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath confirmed that there has been full occupancy — above 65 percent — in the Goa flights since the last 10 days or so. “The demand is high and next month, Alliance Air will operate another flight to Goa and we are working on the timings and other logistical details. Along with Goa, we are operating with good occupancy in the Hyderabad and Kochi sector too,” he added.