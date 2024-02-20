Mysuru Police enhance security protocols ahead of 2024 elections

February 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a proactive measure aimed at ensuring smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections – 2024, the Mysuru Police had organised a comprehensive workshop at the conference hall of the SP Office recently. This training session provided a crucial opportunity for Police officers to familiarise themselves with new strategies and techniques essential for maintaining security during elections.

Chaired by Government Public Prosecutor Lolakshi, the workshop was designed to equip officials with the necessary knowledge and guidelines for effectively overseeing the electoral process. Lolakshi emphasised the importance of strict adherence to electoral regulations, providing training to Police personnel on their roles and responsibilities during the electoral period.

Highlighting the significance of enforcing election laws as stipulated by the Karnataka Police Act, Lolakshi underscored the responsibility of authorities in upholding electoral laws and regulations to ensure a democratic and lawful electoral process.

Addressing potential challenges, Lolakshi stressed the need for preparations to prevent any law and order problems during the elections. She warned about the possibility of candidates influencing voters through the distribution of money and liquor, underlining the importance of keeping criminal elements at bay to maintain free and fair polls.

The workshop also focused on executing non-bailable warrants issued by the Courts, checking and arresting absconding and wanted criminals and monitoring events at bars and restaurants. Training was provided to personnel on tracking violations of the Model Code of Conduct, including monitoring social media activity.

Lolakshi reiterated that elections should provide an opportunity for every citizen, especially the marginalised, to exercise their democratic rights peacefully.

Officials were urged not to succumb to pressure or temptation, ensuring an environment conducive to maximum voter turnout.

SP Seema Latkar and Additional SP Dr. B. Nandini, along with Police officers, were reminded of the importance of preparedness to face various challenges during the electoral process.

The workshop aimed to instil a sense of readiness and commitment among officials to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.