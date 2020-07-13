Mysuru reports biggest spike of 151 COVID-19 positive cases; 6 more deaths

July 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a biggest spike in COVID-19 positive cases today Mysuru reported 151 cases. This is the highest so far and today the district has stood third in Karnataka after Bengaluru Urban and Yadgir. While Bengaluru Urban reported 1315 cases, Yadgir reported 162 cases.

The death toll in Mysuru has reached 37. Today Mysuru reported 6 deaths, the highest so far.

The cumulative positive cases now in Mysuru stand at 966 with 482 discharged. There are 447 active cases who are being treated at the designated facilities. Today 54 patients have been discharged.

A positive note in Mysuru is that the number of patients who are being discharged is high thanks to the best treatment facilities and the resistance power of the infected persons.

Apart from the designated COVID-19 hospital on KRS Road and the ESI Hospital, the Mysuru district administration has converted the Karnataka State Open University Academic Block near Mysore Airport at Mandakalli as a COVID care facility. Patients with mild symptoms will be shifted there.