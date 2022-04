April 8, 2022

B.N. Girish is new Tahsildar

Mysore/Mysuru: In a sudden development, Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith has been transferred. He is asked to report to the Revenue Department Head Office at Bengaluru for further posting.

B.N. Girish, who has been serving as Tahsildar at Davangere, has been posted in place of Rakshith. Girish is likely to take charge as the new Mysuru Tahsildar today, it is learnt.