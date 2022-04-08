CM announces Rs. 5 crore aid for Shakthidhama

April 8, 2022

Basavaraj Bommai unveils Infosys Foundation Block

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Government will provide Rs. 5 crore assistance for Shakthidhama Women’s Rehabilitation and Development Centre here.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Infosys Block’ and laying the foundation stone for ‘Shakthidhama Vidyashale’ at Shakthidhama Centre on Nanjangud Road here.

Pointing out that the State Government has earmarked Rs.43,000 crore for women empowerment, the CM said that the Government has set aside Rs. 500 crore for self-employment of over 4 lakh women. The Mysuru Shakthidhama is supportive of all women empowerment schemes, he said adding that more such organisations should come up.

Noting that Mother is the only link with our previous birth, Bommai said that, however, it is deeply regretful to note that atrocities and violence on women who are responsible for our birth is taking place.

Recalling the efforts of Thespian late Dr. Rajkumar, his wife Parvathamma Rajkumar and former IPS officer Kempaiah in the establishment of Shakthidhama, the CM said that the organisation is now doing the work that the Government and the society should have done. Noting that late actor Puneeth Rajkumar had a motherly attachment with Shakthidhama, he said that Puneeth is reinforcing strength to it from his heavenly abode.

Continuing, Bommai contended that mere words will not help in getting social justice and that work must be done for upliftment of the downtrodden whenever an opportunity arises.

Stressing on the need for responding to societal problems and pains, the CM observed that equity in the balance sheet of life can be maintained only if one gives something back to the society.

Recalling the huge help and support extended by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Dr. Sudha Murty of Infosys Foundation, Bommai said that the children of Shakthidhama are virtuous to have seen their parents in Dr. Rajkumar, Parvathamma Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, Geetha Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Provide equal opportunities for women: Suttur Seer

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, stressed on the need for giving equal opportunities for women and said that the Shakthidhama is working in this direction.

Stating that the entire population of the State was in deep sorrow when actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away all of a sudden, the Seer said that this showed the popularity and the influence that the young actor had in the society. Appu, as the late actor was fondly known, would remain forever in the hearts of the people, he added.

Recalling that a large crowd had gathered at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri, the venue where Dr. Rajkumar was conferred the Honorary Doctorate by the University of Mysore in 1976, he said that the thespian’s humbleness could be seen when he waved at the crowd displaying a message that the Doctorate conferred on him belonged to the people of Karnataka.

Shakthidhama Trustee G.S. Jayadev said that the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Shakthidhama is taking place this year, for which there are plans to organise a series of programmes. The event will also mark the 60th birthday celebration of actor Shivarajkumar, he added.

Shakthidhama President Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of actor Shivarajkumar, in her address, said that Shakthidhama Vidyashala will start functioning from the forthcoming academic year itself.

Pointing out that a Kaushalya Bhavan has been built in the premises at a cost of Rs. 5 crore that was provided by the Siddharamaiah Government, she said that the Vidyasahala will function from this building for now and will be shifted to the new building once the construction is completed.

Stating that former IPS officer Kempaiah should have been the President of Shakthidhama after the demise of Parvathamma Rajkumar, she said that she took over as the President as Kempaiah appealed her to take over. She expressed her thanks to all those who rendered help for the growth of Shakthidhama.

Actor Shivarajkumar said that he has been visiting Shakthidhama frequently after Appu passed away. Stating that he is deeply moved whenever Shakthidhama children fondly call him during his visit, he said that he will give his best for the Rehabilitation Centre until his last breath.

“I will stand with Geetha in whatever she does for the growth of Shakthidhama,” he added.

Calling Chief Minister Bommai as a Chief Minister of the common man, Shivarajkumar said that he was thankful to the CM for the way the Government handled the situation after Appu’s sudden death and the conduct of his last rites.

Stating that Bommai has a lot of respect for his family, he expressed hope that the Chief Minister would continue to help Shakthidhama.

MLA S.A. Ramdas in his address, highlighted the services rendered by Shakthidhama for rehabilitation, development and empowerment of women and child care in the past 25 years.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Shakthidhama Vice-President Kempaiah, Trustee Sumana, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra and C.S. Niranjan Kumar, actor Sadhu Kokila, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr .Bagadi Gautham, Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations — H.V. Rajeev, N. Shivalingaiah, N.V. Phaneesh, N.R. Krishnappa Gowda, Hemanthkumar Gowda and L.R. Mahadevaswamy — and a host of other leaders and dignitaries were present on the occasion.