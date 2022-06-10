PM Modi discusses plans to visit Mysuru with CM

June 10, 2022

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday and discussed his scheduled State visit on June 20 and 21.

The officials of Union and State Governments explained the proposed programmes that the PM is scheduled to inaugurate during his visit.

Bommai, who addressed the State Government officials after the video-conference, instructed them to take precautions to ensure that there is no scope for any lapses in the PM’s programmes.

The PM is set to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in Mysuru. The CM instructed officials on preparations for the mega event. Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma,

CM’s Principal Secretary N. Manjunath Prasad and other senior officials were present.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bommai, who reviewed the preparations for International Yoga Day, wanted the officials to make arrangements for transport, snacks, drinking water and other facilities for participants in coordination with the Union Government.

“Extend all cooperation to Union AYUSH Ministry, which is keen to organise an exhibition on Yoga,” Bommai instructed.

The State Government has constituted 14 committees including a Core Committee headed by Mysuru District In-Charge Minister for the smooth and successful conduct of the event. Bommai instructed the Police officials to ensure foolproof security during the PM’s visit.

Mysuru roads get facelift

Meanwhile, a few roads in Mysuru are getting a complete makeover for PM Modi’s visit with the Rs. 10 crore released by the State Government.

The Nanjangud Road stretch from the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli to the Mysore Palace is getting a new coat of asphalt for the PM’s cavalcade to move. The Raja Marga around the Palace, the road medians, kerbs and barricades are being cleaned and painted with the usual black and yellow paint.

Stretches from K.R. Circle till Patshala Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road, stretches around the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing and roads around the Chamundi Vihar Stadium are being freshly laid.

The Chamundi Vihar Stadium is being kept as an alternative venue for PM’s Yoga performance in case it rains. The road from Vasanth Mahal to the Stadium was ridden with potholes and now it is getting a fresh layer of asphalt.