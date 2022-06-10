“Shyama Krishna Vaibhava”

June 10, 2022

It is very rare that a full- fledged programme is dedicated to the legendary composer, Sri Shyama Shastry. Even though he is considered as one of the Trimurthies of Karnatak Classical music, his compositions (except a very few) are not sung frequently in concerts. In this background, the attempt made by Surabhi Gana Kala Mandira to commemorate the birthday of Shyama Shastry, is really commendable.

On 8th May, the prestigious Bidaram Krishnappa Mandira was reverberating with the soulful rendering of rare compositions of Shyama Shastry, by the disciples of Dr. Sukanya Prabhakar.

In the beginning, small kids neatly presented two Geethes in Bhairavi and Saveri. It was followed by two Varnas in Kalyani and Anandabhairavi and a few Krithis like Pahimam Sri (Naata), Palimpavamma (Mukhari), Raave Himagirikumari (Kalyani), Nannu brovu (Lalitha) by senior students. The rarest of the krithis was “Paarvathi ninnune” in the raga Kalgada (which is never heard of) and it was carried out with utmost ease and confidence by the young singer.

The highlight of the session was the Goshti Gayana of the three beautiful Swarajathis in which about 50 students (young and old) sang in perfect synchrony.

The intense devotion of Shyama Shastry towards his Aradhya Daiva, ‘Bangaaru Kamakshi’ , has been very well expressed in these 3 Swarajathis in the raga Bhairavi, Thodi and Yadukula kambhoji.

The auditorium was filled with serenity and divinity by the well-trained and impressive singing of the whole group.

The guest of honour, Dr. Rama Bennur was overwhelmed with joy and appreciated the hard work and good intention of Surabhi Gana Kala Mandira. She also emphasised the need of deep studying of the invaluable compositions of Shyama Shastry by the younger generation.

– A music lover