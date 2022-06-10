Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Highway: Get ready to pay Rs. 200 to Rs. 250 as travel toll

June 10, 2022

Bengaluru: Travelling between Mysuru and Bengaluru on 10-lane Economic Corridor that is slated for completion in October 2022 could cost you anywhere between Rs. 200 and Rs. 250 as per the prevailing rates fixed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) based on similar corridors.

The first stretch of the expressway — from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta — is scheduled to be open for the public from July and the stretch from Nidaghatta to Mysuru is expected to be completed by Dasara this year.

The 117-km road is being built at a cost of Rs. 8,350 crore. Though the travel time between the two cities will be reduced to 90 minutes from the existing three hours, the toll is likely to be charged between Rs. 200 and Rs. 250.

Two toll booths have been set up along the Highway on elevated stretches and works are on full swing and the plazas will be operational with all high-tech toll systems and the FASTag facility by the time the road works are completed. In all, each toll booth will have 11 counters to ensure that traffic will flow smoothly.

While one toll booth has been set up near Ganaguru after Srirangapatna near K. Shettihalli, the second toll plaza has come up at Kanaminike near Kumbalgodu. At Kanaminike, there are two plazas for onward and return journeys and toll will be levied. In all, there are three toll plazas but the toll will be collected only at two places.

According to the guidelines issued by NHAI, there has to be a toll for every 60 kilometres and the average fee is Rs. 1.5 to Rs. 2 per km. The toll is decided on the basis of the number of lanes, bridges and underpasses on the highway.

This particular highway has nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges, 28 vehicular underpasses, 13 light vehicle underpasses, 13 pedestrian underpasses, eight vehicular overpasses, four rail overbridges and two rest areas. Officials said that the toll for the full stretch will be decided only after the entire stretch is completed. The distance between Mysuru and Bengaluru is 140 kilometres