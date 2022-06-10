New President to take oath on July 25
News

New President to take oath on July 25

June 10, 2022

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar yesterday announced the schedule for Presidential Elections.

Presidential elections 2022 for the next term will be held on July 18, with results to be announced on July 21. Official notification regarding the elections will be released on June 15, 2022. According to official data, a total of 4,809 electors will be voting in the Presidential polls.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s term is coming to an end, and the next President of India will be elected before his tenure is over. Kovind was sworn in for the post on July 25, 2017, and his Presidential term is set to come to an end on July 24, 2022. The new President will take oath on July 25, 2022.

The President is elected by the Electoral College members of both Houses of Parliament and elected members of Legislative Assemblies of all States and Union Territories. However, the nominated members of either RS and LS or Legislative Assemblies are not included in the Electoral College; hence, not entitled to participate in election process. Similarly, members of Legislative Councils are also not electors for Presidential polls, according to the EC.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching