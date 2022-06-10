New President to take oath on July 25

June 10, 2022

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar yesterday announced the schedule for Presidential Elections.

Presidential elections 2022 for the next term will be held on July 18, with results to be announced on July 21. Official notification regarding the elections will be released on June 15, 2022. According to official data, a total of 4,809 electors will be voting in the Presidential polls.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s term is coming to an end, and the next President of India will be elected before his tenure is over. Kovind was sworn in for the post on July 25, 2017, and his Presidential term is set to come to an end on July 24, 2022. The new President will take oath on July 25, 2022.

The President is elected by the Electoral College members of both Houses of Parliament and elected members of Legislative Assemblies of all States and Union Territories. However, the nominated members of either RS and LS or Legislative Assemblies are not included in the Electoral College; hence, not entitled to participate in election process. Similarly, members of Legislative Councils are also not electors for Presidential polls, according to the EC.