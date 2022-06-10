Presidential polls on July 18: Mysuru makes an indelible mark

June 10, 2022

Election Commission seeks trendy marker pens from Mysore Paints & Varnish Limited

Mysore/Mysuru: Like the Presidential election in 2017, Mysuru-based Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) will supply trendy marker pens for the Presidential election 2022 to be held on July 18.

The 2017 Presidential polls marked the first-ever use of marker pens supplied from Mysuru in the election for India’s highest office.

The MPVL, also called MyLAC, is the sole supplier of ink for any elections in India. The Election Commission (EC) has already asked the MPVL about the availability, reliability and also the usage of the pens and the Commission has confirmed that it wants to use indelible pens during this Presidential election too.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MPVL Managing Director Kumaraswamy said that the Election Commission has sought the supply of marker pens and the MPVL is preparing to manufacture them. There are a couple of models of the pens and they will be supplied as per the specifications, numbering and size prescribed by the Commission.

As it is the Presidential polls, there is a certain amount of confidentiality and the exact number of pens manufactured for the elections cannot be disclosed, Kumaraswamy said and added that MPVL will supply indelible ink vials to the forthcoming Legislative Council elections also.

Mysuru Paints and Varnish Ltd. (MPVL) has developed prototypes of these pens with technical support from the National Physical Laboratory, the National Research Development Corporation and the National Chemical Laboratory.

Meanwhile, a notification from the Election Commission (EC) said that it will provide ‘particular’ pens to electors to mark their vote on ballot papers in the Presidential election.

“For marking the vote, the Commission will supply particular pens. The pen will be given to the electors by the designated official when the ballot paper is handed over,” the Commission said in a statement.

“It is the resolve of the EC that there should be no malpractice of any kind in this election for the highest office in the country and if anything is found, it is a ground for election petition in the Supreme Court and could lead to cancellation,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, adding that the entire process of voting would be videographed.